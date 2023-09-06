Angela Kay Wilson, 51 of Demopolis, AL went to her eternal home on August 31, 2023.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Bear Vine Winery in Ridgeway, OH on September 23, 2023 from 1:00 to 5:00 pm. All family and friends who loved her are welcome to attend.

Memorial donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the wonderful care team at Legacy Hospice in Demopolis, Alabama.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!