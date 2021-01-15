Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Age, 54

McGuffey

Private family services for Angela L. Jeffrey will be at a later date. It was her wish to be cremated.

She died Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021 at her residence.

She was born on July 29, 1966 in Lima to Roy and Beverly R. (Prater) Justice. Her father survives in Alger and her mother preceded her in death. She married Charles “CJ” Jeffrey and he survives in McGuffey.

She was preceded in death by a brother, Phillip Justice.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, P.O. Box 41, Alger, Ohio 45812 for the benevolence of the family.