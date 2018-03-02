Services for Anita S. Krummrey will begin at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Hanson-Neely Funeral Home, Ada by Rev. Anthony Krummrey. Burial will be in Preston Cemetery, Alger.

Friends may call 4-8 p.m. on Friday and one hour until the time of services Saturday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the James Cancer Center (for Leukemia research and/or patient support) and/or St. Rita’s Hospice.

Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneely.com

She died at 7 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 26, 2018 at home surrounded by her family.

