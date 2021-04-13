Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Age, 81

Northwood

Services for Anna Belle Horne will begin at 1 p.m. on Thursday, April 15, 2021 at the Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton by Pastor BIll Prater. Burial will follow at Fairview-McDonald Cemetery outside of Kenton.

Friends may call one hour prior ot the services. Masks will be required and Covid-19 protocols should be followed at all services.

She died on Friday, April 9, 2021 at the ProMedica Ebeid Hospice Residence in Sylvania.

Memorial donations may be made to the Urban and Shelley Meyer Fund for Cancer Research.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

