Services for Anna M. “Sally” Rowe will begin at 11 a.m. Friday, March 5, 2021 at the McGuffey Church of Christ by David Holbrook. Burial will be in Preston Cemetery, Alger.

Friends may call 4-7 p.m. on Thursday at the church.

Attendance will be restricted at the funeral and visitation based on space to accommodate social distancing requirements. Face coverings must be worn while attending visitation and service.

She died at 5:55 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021 at her residence.

Memorial contributions may be made to the McGuffey Church of Christ, 203 Columbus Street, McGuffey, Ohio 45859.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Alger. Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneelyallison.com.

