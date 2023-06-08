Anna Marie DeMarcus

Anna Marie (White) DeMarcus, 74, of Sidney passed away Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at 02:41 AM at Lima Memorial Hospital.

A Memorial Service will be held Saturday June 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM at Jehovah’s Witnesses Kingdom Hall 1345 Kuther Rd Sidney, OH 45365 with Elder James Vagnone officiating. Friends may visit from 12:30PM until the time of service at the Kingdom Hall. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society or JW.org in Anna’s memory. Condolences may be expressed to the DeMarcus family at our website, www.cromesfh.com

