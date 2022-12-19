Annetta K. Ward, 79 of Findlay passed away at 5:07 p.m. on Friday, December 16, 2022 at the Bridge Hospice Care Center.

Visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. on Tuesday, December 20, 2022 and from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday at Kirkpatrick-Behnke Funeral Home, 500 Lima Avenue, Findlay, Ohio. The funeral will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at the funeral home with the Rev. Josh Routzon officiating.

Burial will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery next to her mother.

Memorials may be made to Findlay Hope House or Cancer Patient Services, 1800 North Blanchard Street; Findlay, Ohio 45840.

Online condolences may be sent to the family via www.kirkpatrickbehnke.com

