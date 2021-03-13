Home Obituaries Anthony C. “Tony” Simon

Anthony C. “Tony” Simon

Posted on March 13, 2021
Age, 65
Ada

Private family services for Anthony C. “Tony” Simon will be held at a later date. It was his wish to be cremated. 

He died at 3:01 a.m. on Thurday, March 11, 2021 at Mercy Health-St. Rita’s Medical Center, Lima.

Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.

