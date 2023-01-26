area obituaries

James “Jim” E. Lease

James “Jim” E. Lease, 83, of Belle Center, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at the Ohio State Medical Center in Columbus.

Memorial contributions may be made in Jim’s memory to Barely Used Pets, 844 Jackson Hill Road, Urbana, Ohio 43078

EICHHOLTZ DARING & SANFORD FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER, BELLEFONTAINE is honored to serve the Lease family and encourages anyone to share a fond memory or message of condolence at www.edsfh.com

