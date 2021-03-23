Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Age, 90

Alger

A private family service for Arlene U. Hopkins will be at a later date at the Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral and Cremation Services in Alger by David Holbrook. Burial will be in Preston Cemetery, Alger.

The funeral service for Arlene will be live streamed on the Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral and Cremation Services Facebook Page beginning at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 27.

Friends may call from noon to 2 p.m. on Friday.

She died at 11:47 p.m. Sunday, March 21, 2021 at the MediLodge of Yale in Yale, Michigan.

Memorial contributions may be made to Gideon’s International.

