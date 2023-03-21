Memorial services for Arnold E. “Gene” Bailey, 77 will begin at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 25 at Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Alger by Becky Bodey. Military honors will be conducted by the U.S. Army Honor Guard and the Ada VFW Post 9381 Honor Guard.

Friends may call 9-11 a.m. Saturday.

He died at 5:44 p.m. Sunday, March 19, 2023 at Mercy Health – St. Rita’s Medical Center, Lima.

He was born on Jan. 20, 1946 in Kenton to the late Arnold and Stella (Nichols) Bailey. On Nov. 9, 1976 he married Judith E. Smith and she Also surviving are two sons, Eugene Bailey and Darin (Tonya) Bailey; and two daughters, Diane Bailey and Sara (Travis) Music.

He was preceded in death by a son, Jessie Bailey; and a sister, Virginia Hurley.