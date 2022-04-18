Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Arnold Shaw, 65 of Dunkirk passed away on Saturday, April 16, 2022.

Visitation for Arnold will be held at SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME Wednesday, April 20, 2022, 4:00-7:00 PM. A service will be held at 7:00 PM Wednesday, April 20, 2022.

The family wishes to have memorials given to the Hardin Northern Youth Sports in his name and in lieu of flowers donations can be given to the family in care of SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME. Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting stoutcrates.com

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!