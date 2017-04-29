age 87, Dola

Services for Arthur G. Matson will begin at 1 p.m. on Monday at Hanson-Neely Funeral Home, Ada by Pastor Dave Stanford. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Ada with graveside military honors conducted by the Ada VFW Post 9381 Honor Guard.

Friends may call 2-4 p.m. on Sunday and one hour prior to services on Monday.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Putnam County Hospice Care and/or the charity of the donor’s choice.

Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneely.com.

He died at 9 a.m. Thursday, April 27, 2017 at his residence.

