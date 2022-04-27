Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Audrey D. Metzger, age 87 of Kenton, died at Findlay Hospice Care Center on Apr. 25, 2022.

A graveside service will be held on Fri. Apr. 29, 2022 at 1:00PM in the Hueston Cemetery with Pastor David Odegard officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to Wharton First Church of God or Bridge Hospice in care of Clark Shields Funeral Home 301 S. Patterson St. Forest, OH 45843. To extend a condolence or share a memory visit www.shieldsfh.com

