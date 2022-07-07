Augusta “Gus” Cramer Posted on July 7, 2022 0 Augusta “Gus” (Long) Cramer 85, of Kenton passed away July 5, 2022. SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME is assisting the family with arrangements. There will be a graveside service held for Augusta July 11, 2022 at 1:00 PM at Otterbein Cemetery Mount Victory, Ohio. Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting stoutcrates.com Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story... Get your Hardin County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription