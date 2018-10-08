Age, 79

Kenton

Services for Avinell Manns will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 11 at the Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton. Burial will follow in McDonald Fairview Cemetery.

Friends may call 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 10.

She died Friday, Oct. 5, 2018 at the Cleveland Clinic.

Memorial contributions may be made to Table One.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

