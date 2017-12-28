Age, 78

Forest

Private graveside services for Barbara A.F. Clements will be at a later date at Hueston Cemetery, Forest.

She died on Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2017 at St. Vincent Hospital, Toledo.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Barbara Clements Memorial Fund or Forest Jackson Library in care of Clark Shields Funeral Home 301 S. Patterson St. Forest, OH 45843.

Condolences may be made at www.shieldsfh.com

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!