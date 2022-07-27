Barbara A.Glock

A private family graveside service for Barbara A.Glock., 90 will be held at the Grove Cemetery with Pastor Gregg King officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Barbara’s honor may be made to Ohio Valley Hospice, 322 W. Main Street, Suite B, Troy OH, 45373.

The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net

