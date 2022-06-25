Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















A public visitation for Barbara A. Stone, 49 of Kenton, will be held from 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. on Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at Price McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton. There will be a graveside service for Barb on Wednesday, June 29, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. at Wolf Creek Cemetery on Route 31 in Kenton.

Barbara Ann Stone passed away on Tuesday, June 21, 2022.

Memorial contributions may be made in Barb’s honor to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!