Barbara Ann Brake, 76 of Richwood, passed away Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at the Riverside Methodist Hospital, surrounded by her husband and family, following a 6 month battle with cancer.

Funeral Services will be held Tuesday May 16, 2023 at 11:00 am at the Richwood First United Methodist Church. Pastor Joseph Rhea will officiate. Burial will follow in the York Cemetery. Friends may call Monday from 4-8 pm at the Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home in Richwood. Memorial gifts may be made to the Richwood First United Methodist Church and or the Richwood Independent Fair.

Remembrances and condolences may be expressed at www.stofcheck-ballinger.com

