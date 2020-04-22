Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Age, 61

Mount Victory

Services for Barbara Ann Ledley will be private.

She died unexpectedly at her residence on Monday, April 20, 2020.

Memorial donations may be made to the United Methodist Church in Mount Victory or God’s Life Line.

The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Mount Victory is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

