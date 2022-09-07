Services for Barbara Ann “Peachy” Pitts, 87 will begin at noon on Saturday, Sept. 10 at Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Alger by Pastor Wayne P. Vaughn. Burial will be in Preston Cemetery, Alger.

Friends may call 4-7 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to noon Saturday.

She died Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, at Vancrest of Ada.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!