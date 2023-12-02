A graveside service for Barbara Bradford, 99 of Bellefontaine, will be held at 12:00 P.M. on Friday, December 8, 2023 at the Northwood Cemetery in Cambridge, Ohio. The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton is assisting the family with arrangements.

Barbara passed away on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at the Belle Springs Nursing and Rehab Center in Bellefontaine.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Barbara’s honor may be made to any of her membership organizations or the charity of the donor’s choice.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net

