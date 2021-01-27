Barbara L. “Bobbie” Myers Posted on January 27, 2021 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! Age, 78Kenton Barbara L. “Bobbie” Myers has gone to be with the Lord on January 22nd at her home. The Schindewolf-Stout-Crates Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story... Get your Hardin County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription Spread the Love - Share this Post!