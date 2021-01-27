Home Obituaries Barbara L. “Bobbie” Myers

Barbara L. “Bobbie” Myers

Posted on January 27, 2021
0
Spread the Love - Share this Post!
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Age, 78
Kenton

Barbara L. “Bobbie” Myers has gone to be with the Lord on January 22nd at her home.

The Schindewolf-Stout-Crates Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Login



Signup Here
Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

Subscribe!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

1-Day Access

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!

Verify Your Subscription


Spread the Love - Share this Post!
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

  • Eva M. Bell

    Spread the Love - Share this Post!         &n…
    January 27, 2021
    2 min read

  • Thornton Edward “Eddie” Cooper

    Spread the Love - Share this Post!         &n…
    January 26, 2021
    1 min read

  • Terry L. Masi

    Spread the Love - Share this Post!         &n…
    January 26, 2021
    2 min read
Load More In Obituaries
Click To Comment

Leave a Reply