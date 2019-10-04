Barbara Lou Fundom Naylor, age 88, of Beech Grove, Indiana passed away on Sunday, September 22, 2019. Barbara was born on November 27, 1930 in Kenton, Ohio to Earl and Ethel Fundom.

Barbara’s childlike faith began in her youth at her home town church, First Reformed United Church of Christ, Kenton, Ohio. It is here where her love for music flourished at an early age. She learned to play the violin and piano and later developed her skills in clarinet. She became first chair clarinet in the concert band at Kenton High School. She also excelled in the marching band and pep band, as well as played her freshman year at Ohio State University, 1948-1949.

Barbara’s passion in life for her children and grandchildren was founded on her love for God and Jesus Christ, her Savior, from a very early age. This was evidenced throughout her lifetime in her family, friends and strangers alike, because of her positive, kind and compassionate nature that served so many, so well. The memorial service will be conducted by her pastor, David Lindsey. Barbara was a member of Spirit & Truth Fellowship in Whiteland, Indiana. A place where she enjoyed a bond of close relationships for many years with her brothers and sisters in Christ.

Barbara is survived by her children, Bruce R. (Beverly) Naylor, Brian P. (Becky) Naylor and Amy L. Williams; grandchildren, Tracey (John) Tymcyzsyn, Casey Naylor, Alexander Williams, Hannah Naylor and Christopher Williams; and great grandchild, Jack Tymcyzsyn. Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, George R. “Dick” Naylor; son, Mark W. Naylor; father, Earl Henry Fundom; mother, Ethel Laura Deaton Fundom; stepmother, Doris Fundom; and siblings, William (Alice) Fundom, Francis Fundom Bibler, Lowell (Edna) Fundom and Leland (Bernice) Fundom.

