Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Age, 96

Belle Center

Services for Barbara M. Patrick will begin at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020 at the Eichholtz Daring & Sanford Funeral Home, 306 N. Elizabeth St., Belle Center by Brother Dick Peddemor. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery, Belle Center.

Friends may call two hours prior to the service on Tuesday at the funeral home. Due to current pandemic orders, please be symptom free, practice social distancing and wear a mask.

She passed away at 11:20 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020 in the Green Hills Care Center, West Liberty.

Memorial contributions may be made to Miami Valley Bible Students, PO Box 71, Piqua, Ohio 45356 or at www.godsplan.org.

Eichholtz Daring & Sanford Funeral Home, Belle Center is honored to serve the Patrick family and encourages anyone to share a fond memory or message of condolence at www.edsfh.com.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!