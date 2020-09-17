Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Age, 83

Mount Blanchard

Barbara McDaniel, 83, of Mount Blanchard, Ohio passed away on September 14, 2020 at the Otterbein St. Mary’s.

Visitation for Barbara will be on Saturday, September 19, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. until the time of her funeral service at 11:00 a.m. in the Mt Blanchard United Methodist Church, 204 S. Main St., Mt. Blanchard, Ohio 45867, which will be livestreamed on the Hanneman Funeral Home Findlay & McComb Facebook page. Interment will follow in the Riverview Cemetery, Mt. Blanchard.

Arrangements have been entrusted with the Hanneman Funeral Home, 201 Osborn Ave., Findlay, Ohio 45840.

Memorial Contributions may be gifted in Barbara’s honor to the Alzheimer’s Association 1800 N. Blanchard St., Suite 128, Findlay, Ohio 45840 or Mt. Blanchard United Methodist Church, 204 S. Main St., Mt. Blanchard, Ohio 45867.

Hanneman Funeral Home is honored to serve Barbara’s family and encourages those wishing to send a condolence or fond memory to visit www.hannemanfuneralhomes.com.

