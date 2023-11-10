Funeral services for Barbara Pearl Newland, 80 of Rushsylvania, will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at the First Church of God in Ridgeway with Pastor Tim Kohl officiating. Burial will follow at Grove Cemetery in Kenton. Friends and family may visit 2 hours prior to the services at the church. The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton is assisting the family with arrangements.

Barbara passed away on November 9, 2023 at the Logan Acres Care Center.

Memorial contributions in Barbara’s honor may be made to Universal Hospice or First Church of God in Ridgeway.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.com.

