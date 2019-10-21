Age, 76

Forest

Services for Barbara S. McKee will begin at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019 at Clark Shields Funeral Home, Forest by Pastor Kenneth Drumm. Interment will follow in Patterson Cemetery.

Friends may call 2-8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

She died Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 at her home.

She was born July 27, 1943 in Marion to the late Adelbert V. and Helen M. (Lee) Thomas. She married Keith R. McKee on April 25, 1970, and he survives in Forest.

Also surviving are children Sonya (Kenneth) Drumm of Forest, Gregg (Jane) McKee of Mount Blanchard, Susan (Scott) Eiting of Wharton, Stacy (Larry) Wickiser of Carey, Scott (Toni) McKee of Ridgeway and Beate Vosswinkel of Germany; 17 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; brothers, James (Linda) Thomas of Defiance, Jerry (Marsha) Thomas of Upper Sandusky and Joseph (Julie) Thomas of Upper Sandusky.

She was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Keegan McKee.

Barbara retired from Kroger in Kenton after 27 years of employment, then she and her husband were co-owners of the Grid Iron Bar & Grill in Forest.

She was a member of Moose Lodge 428, Kenton and Forest VFW Post 1182 Ladies Auxiliary.

She was a former member of the Red Hat Club. She held multiple offices in Kenton bowling leagues.

Barbara worked with the Board of Elections at the Forest precinct. She enjoyed collecting dolls, raising flowers, and spending time with her family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Bridge Hospice in care of Clark Shields Funeral Home, 301 S. Patterson St., Forest, OH 45843.

Visit www.shieldsfh.com to send a condolence or to view the life tribute video.

(Pd. 102119)