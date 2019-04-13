age 87, Springfield

formerly of Ada and Indianapolis, Ind.

There will be no services for Barbara Walker Brim. As a nurse, it was her sincere desire to donate her body to benefit student research and education in the medical field.

Memorial donations will be gratefully received by Immanuel Baptist Church, 2575 Harding Hwy., Lima, OH, 45804.

Condolences for the family can be expressed via email to BarbaraWBrim@gmail.com.

She died at 8:58 p.m. Sunday, April 7, 2019 at the home of her daughter. She was surrounded by her loving family and the singing of hymns around her bedside as she awaited the call of her Savior.

