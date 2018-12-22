Barry D. Fries

age 80, Kenton

A memorial service for Barry will begin at 7 p.m. on Thursday, December 27 at the Schindewolf-Stout-Crates Funeral Home in Kenton. A private burial will take place at a later date.

Friends may call from 5 p.m. on Thursday until the time of service.

He died on Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018 at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus.

