Barth Susan

Age, 70

Lambertville, Mich.

Susan Barth, 70, of Lambertville, MI, died Monday, November 18, 2019, at the Toledo Hospital. Born November 21, 1948, in Kenton, Ohio, she was the daughter of Elmer and Esther (Wolford) Alter.

She was a 1966 graduate of Riverdale High School in Mt. Blanchard, Ohio. Susan married Bruce Barth on July 17, 1971. She was employed as an Administrative Assistant with Bedford Public Schools. Susan loved her 5 grandchildren dearly and the time they time spent together.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and infant brother, David

Surviving are her loving husband of 48 years, Bruce; children, Christine (Ryan) Tarris and Dirk (Alaina) Barth; grandchildren, Brendan, Evan, Myra, Trace and Adelei; sisters, Joanne (Arden) Heckathorn, Roberta Stafford and Janice Dawson.

Visitation at the Michael W. Pawlak Funeral Home, 1640 Smith Road (at Jackman Rd.) Temperance, Michigan will begin on Thursday, November 21, 2019 from 3:00 pm – 8:00 pm.

Services on Friday will begin at 11:00 am where she will lie in state at the Grant United Methodist Church, 7484 State Highway 53, Kenton, Ohio 43326 with services begining at 12:00 noon.

Interment will follow at Hueston Cemetery, Forest, Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Ovarian Cancer Connection 5577 Airport Highway #206 Toledo, OH 43615.

