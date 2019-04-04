Home Obituaries Beatrice June Lee

Beatrice June Lee
Age, 92
LaRue

There will be no services for Beatrice June Lee. It was her wish to be cremated. Burial will be at a later date.

She died on Monday, April 1, 2019 at Kenton Nursing and Rehab Center.

Memorial donations may be made to The Alzheimer’s Association.

The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton is assisting the family with arrangements.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

