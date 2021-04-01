Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Age, 73

Ada

Private family services for Becky S. Lease will be held at a later date. It was her wish to be cremated.

She died at 6:46 p.m. Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at her residence surrounded by her family.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Community Health Professionals Home Care & Hospice of Ada, 1200 S. Main Street, Ada, Ohio 45810.

Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneelyallison.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Ada.

