Becky S. Lease

Posted on April 1, 2021
Age, 73
Ada

Private family services for Becky S. Lease will be held at a later date. It was her wish to be cremated. 

She died at 6:46 p.m. Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at her residence surrounded by her family.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Community Health Professionals Home Care & Hospice of Ada, 1200 S. Main Street, Ada, Ohio 45810.

www.hansonneelyallison.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Ada.

