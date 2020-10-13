Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Age, 65

Richwood

Ben E. Bumgarner, 65 of Richwood, died unexpectedly Sunday morning October 11, 2020 in the emergency room at Memorial Hospital in Marysville.

There will be a drive-thru calling hours held Friday, October 16, 2020 from 2-6 p.m. at the Richwood Fairgrounds, please enter from the main Race St. entrance and exit to Gill St. Graveside services will be held Saturday October 17, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Claibourne Cemetery, Hayden Stofcheck will officiate.

Memorial gifts may be made to the Richwood Independent Fair, PO Box 71 Richwood, Ohio 43344 and the North Union Athletic Boosters 401 N. Franklin St. Richwood, Ohio 43344

The Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home in Richwood is assisting the family.

Condolences and remembrances may be expressed at www.stofcheck-ballinger.com.

