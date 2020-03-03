Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Services for Ben Wayne Radcliffe will begin at noon on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at the Price-McElroy Home in Mount Victory by the Rev. Phil Compton. A dinner and fellowship will follow the funeral at the Sportsman’s Club in Mount Victory.

Friends may call 5-8 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home.

He died on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020 at Hardin Memorial Hospital, Kenton.

He was born on Feb. 25, 1971 in Kenton to the late Bryan Radcliffe and Melinda (Charles) McConnell of Mount Victory. On Sept. 28, 1996 he married Tara Puckett and they later divorced.

Surviving are three daughters, Jayme (Devin) Rowe of Kenton, Bryan Radcliffe of Kenton and Kelsey Bolen of Kenton; two brothers, Brent (Angela) Radcliffe of Kenton and Blake (Krystal) Radcliffe of Ostrander; two grandchildren, Braxton Rowe and Jace Rowe and several nieces and nephews.

Ben worked at Graphic Packaging for 15 years.

He enjoyed farming, gardening and playing his many guitars.

Ben’s true passion was his family, especially his grandchildren. He was happiest when he could have a campfire and be surrounded by his family and the people he loved, or when he got to play with his grandkids.

Memorial donations may be made to Rhinehart United Methodist Church, Ridgemont FFA or an account has been set up at Quest Federal Credit Union to assist the family with expenses.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.