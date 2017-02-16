age 91, Gilbert, Ariz.

formerly of Kenton

A memorial celebration for Berkley Richardson Fowlis will be planned for a later date this spring. His body was donated to science.

He died peacefully surrounded by family on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017.

