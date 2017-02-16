Berkley Richardson Fowlis Posted on February 16, 2017 0 0 6 age 91, Gilbert, Ariz. formerly of Kenton A memorial celebration for Berkley Richardson Fowlis will be planned for a later date this spring. His body was donated to science. He died peacefully surrounded by family on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017. Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story... Get your Hardin County news in print AND online! Subscribe! Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription