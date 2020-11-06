Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Age, 91

Dunkirk

A Mass of Christian Burial for Bernadette C. Poling will be held at Our Lady of Lourdes Cathoilc Church in Ada for the immediate family. Burial will take place at the Dunkirk Cemetery.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton is assisting the family with arrangements.

Bernadette (Unterbrink) Poling went to her heavenly home on November 3, 2020 at Vancrest of Ada.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic church, the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, or a charity of the donors choice.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

