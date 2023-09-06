A graveside service for Bernard “Bear” Gerlach, 73 of Kenton, will be held on Friday, September 8, 2023 at Grove Cemetery in Kenton. Friends and family may visit from 4:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. on Thursday, September 7, 2023 at The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton. The family has asked that everyone please dress casually.

Bernard died on Sunday, September 3, 2023 at Kenton Nursing and Rehab.

Memorial donations in Bernard’s honor may be made to the Hardin Northern High School FFA.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

