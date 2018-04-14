Home Obituaries Bernard E. Williams

Bernard E. Williams

Posted on April 14, 2018
0
0
49

age 96, Kenton

Private graveside services for Bernard E. Williams will be on Monday at Otterbein Cemetery by Pastor Cal Waugh.

Memorials may be made to the Otterbein Church.

Price McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton is handling the arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

He died at 7:40 a.m. Friday, April 13, 2018 at Kenton Nursing and Rehab Center.

Login



Signup Here
Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

Subscribe!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

1-Day Access

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!

Verify Your Subscription

  • Charles M. "Charlie" Davis

    Charles M. “Charlie” Davis

    Age, 73 Kenton Services for Charles M. “Charlie” Davis will be at 1 p.m. Tuesd…
    April 13, 2018
    1 min read

  • Rose Marie Johnson

    Age, 89 Mount Victory There will be no services or visitation for Rose Marie Johnson. Her …
    April 13, 2018
    1 min read

  • Martha Lawrence

    Age, 88 Kenton Services for Martha Lawrence will be at 2 p.m. Sunday at Price McElroy Fune…
    April 12, 2018
    1 min read
Load More In Obituaries
Click To Comment

Leave a Reply