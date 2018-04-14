age 96, Kenton

Private graveside services for Bernard E. Williams will be on Monday at Otterbein Cemetery by Pastor Cal Waugh.

Memorials may be made to the Otterbein Church.

Price McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton is handling the arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

He died at 7:40 a.m. Friday, April 13, 2018 at Kenton Nursing and Rehab Center.

