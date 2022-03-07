Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Funeral services for Bernard Edward “Eddie” Marshall, 61, of Alger, will be private per his wishes. Burial will take place at Woodlawn Cemetery in Ada.

Ed was well in his soul and held strong to his faith till the Lord took him home on Thursday, March 3, 2022.

The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton is assisting the family with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Not By Choice.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net





















