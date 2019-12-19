Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Age, 87

Forest

Memorial services for Bernard L. George will begin at 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20, 2019 at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 9935 Ohio 12 W., Findlay.

Friends may call 3-5 p.m. Friday at the church.

He died Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019 at Bridge Hospice Care Center, Findlay.

He was born on Nov. 23, 1932 in Wyandot County to the late William Leon and Nina (Kauble) George. He married Verla B. Slone on Dec. 15, 1953 and she preceded him in death on Dec. 13, 2016.

Surviving are three sons, Jim (Lisa) George of Bucyrus and Greg (Vickie) George and Brian (Phyllis) George, both of Forest; nine grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; a brother, Leon Paul (Virginia) George of Galion and a sister, Mary Rose Brown of Forest.

He was preceded in death by two brothers and two sisters.

He was a graduate of Forest High School and attended Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Upper Sandusky and then Findlay.

He was owner/operator of George Brothers Masonry in Forest that he and his brother founded in 1961.

Memorial contributions may be made to Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in care of Clark Shields Funeral Home, 301 S. Patterson St. Forest, OH 45843.

To extend a condolence or share a memory visit www.shieldsfh.com.