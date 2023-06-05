Bernice A. Doyle

We are sad to announce the passing of Bernice Agatha Doyle, 82 of Kenton, Ohio. Affectionately known as “Bunny” to her family, Bernice was born on February 28, 1941 in Argentia, Newfoundland, Canada.

She entered into eternal rest on June 2, 2023 at Lima Memorial Hospital, surrounded by loved ones and numerous very caring nurses.

No services are planned at this time. The Price McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at pricefh.net.

In lieu of flowers, the family has suggested a memorial donation be made to one of the following:

–––––

Wounded Warriors Project

4899 Belfort Rd Suite 300

Jacksonville, FL 32256

–––––

Boys Town

14100 Crawford St.

Boys Town, NE 68010

