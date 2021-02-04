Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Age, 66

Tiro

Services for Bernice Bloomfield will be private. Burial will take place at Grove Cemetery.

She died on Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021 at the OSU Medical Center, Columbus.

The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton is assisting the family with the arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to the family in care of the funeral home.

Online contributions may be expressed at pricefh.com.

