Bernita A. Latimore, age 88, of McGuffey passed away on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at 12:03 AM at Vancrest of Ada.

Funeral services will begin at 12:00 PM on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at the McGuffey Church of Christ, 203 Columbus Street, McGuffey, Ohio 45859 with David Holbrook officiating. Burial will be in Preston Cemetery, Alger.

Friends may call one hour prior to the service from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM on Tuesday, March 29th at the McGuffey Church of Christ.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the McGuffey Church of Christ, 203 Columbus Street, P.O. Box 303, McGuffey, Ohio 45859.

Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneelyallison.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Alger.

