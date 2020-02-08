Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Services for Beth Ann Creviston will begin at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020 at the Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton with Pastor Jim Gardner. Burial will follow in Dunkirk Cemetery.

Friends may call 4-7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

She died on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020 at Blanchard Valley Hospital, Findlay.

She was born on Feb. 27, 1971 in Kenton to Robert and Karen (Davis) Combs who survive in Dunkirk. On April 20, 1996 she married Rod Creviston and they later divorced. He survives in West Mansfield.

Also surviving are three daughters, Victoria (Tomas) Defee of Kenton, Amber (Thane) Schwartz of Kenton and McKayla Creviston of West Mansfield; a granddaughter, Willow Defee; a sister, Cheryl Busch of Kenton; and numerous friends and extended family.

She was preceded in death by a brother, Jeffery Warren Combs; her paternal grandparents, Ethel and Kell Combs and her maternal grandparents, Marvin and Mary Davis.

Beth was attending both the Byhalia Friends Church and the Ridgeway First Church of God.

She worked as a nurse for 17 years.

Beth had a love for archeology and was a member of the Ohio Archeology Society Hilliard Branch. She liked to dig in the dirt and find arrowheads, and would often attend arrowhead shows and sales.

She also enjoyed shopping, antiques and planting flowers, but her true passion was her family. She loved being a mother and a “Nana” to her granddaughter.

Memorial donations may be made to Not By Choice.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.