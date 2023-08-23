Bethann Renee Gibson

Funeral services for Bethann Gibson, 62 of Kenton, will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Friday, August 25, 2023 at the Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton with Pastor Terry Robinson officiating. Burial will follow at Hale Cemetery. Friends and family may visit 2 hours prior to the services.

Bethann R. Gibson passed away at her residence on Saturday, August 19, 2023.

Memorial donations can be made to Not By Choice.

Online contributions may be expressed at pricefh.net.

