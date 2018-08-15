Age, 67

Ada

A memorial service for Betty A. Dumond will be at 11 a.m. Monday at the County Line Church of the Brethren, 4227 North Hardin Road, Harrod by Pastor Chris Ewing.

Friends may call from 10-11 AM at the church prior to the service on Monday.

She died at 12:41 p.m. Monday, Aug.13, 2018 at the St. Rita’s Medical Center in Lima.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to County Line Church of the Brethren.

Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneely.com

Arrangements are by Hanson-Neely Funeral Home, Ada.

