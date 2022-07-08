Betty A. Schwemer of Kenton, age 75, passed away July 6, 2022, at Blanchard Valley Hospital in Findlay surrounded by her family.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Hardin County Community Foundation.

Visitation will be held from 3:00 – 7:00 PM on Sunday, July 10, 2022 at the Schindewolf-Stout-Crates Funeral Home, Kenton. A funeral service will begin at 11:00 AM on Monday, July 11, 2022 at Schindewolf-Stout-Crates Funeral Home. A private family burial will take place at a later date. Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting stoutcrates.com

