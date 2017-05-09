The family lost an angel and heaven got her back at 12:14 p.m. on Sunday, May 7, 2017 when Betty B. Risner, of Belle Center, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her family.

The family will receive friends from 3-8 p.m. on Wednesday, May 10, 2017 at the Eichholtz Daring & Sanford Funeral Home, 306 N. Elizabeth Street, Belle Center. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 11th with Rev. Donald Holbrook officiating. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery in Belle Center.

Memorial contribution may be made to the House of Prayer, 503 Summit Street, Kenton, Ohio 43326, Univeral Home Health & Hospice Care, 701 S. Main Street, Bellefontaine, Ohio 43311, or any charity of the donor’s choice.

Funeral arrangements are in the care of the Eichholtz Daring & Sanford Funeral Home in Belle Center and online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.edsfh.com

